Good response to common revision test for Classes 10, 12

Chennai :

The much-awaited common revision tests for Classes 10 and 12 began on a bright note across Tamil Nadu with more than 90 per cent of students appearing for it.





On day one, the revision test for the language paper was held for which about 16 lakh students from both standards have registered.





For Class 10, the revision tests will be held from February 9 to February 15. Similarly, for Class 12 students in both Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, the common test will be held from February 9 to February 15.





As the authorities have decided to conduct the revision test on par with board exams, a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Wednesday that question papers will be distributed to the schools every morning according to the subject.





“In addition, answer sheets will be evaluated commonly to curb irregularities,” he said adding “after the evaluation, the answer sheets will be sent to the respective schools”.





Stating that the schedule for the second revision test will be from March 28 to April 5, 2022, the official said the board exam timetable will also be officially announced before the second revision test.





Pointing out that the government is planning to conduct board exams for both Class X and Class XII either in April or May 2022 depending on the pandemic situation, he said “the question papers will be prepared according to the reduced syllabus for both standards”.





The official also said the pattern of question papers for board exams will be the same as the revision test question paper model.





“The management of schools were already asked to collect the data of the students, who will be appearing for the board exams,” he said adding “almost all the schools have uploaded the students’ information in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), an online platform connecting schools, teachers and students”.