Tamil Nadu logs 28 more deaths, all comorbid

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu witnessed a further decline in Covid-19 with 3,971 new cases, including four imported, being reported on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the State has touched 34,24,476.





Chennai reported 742 cases, followed by Coimbatore 726 cases, Chengalpattu 334 cases, Tirupur 245, Salem 212, and Erode 203 cases.





After 1,15,898 people were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 3.9 per cent, where Tirupur recorded 8.2 per cent, Coimbatore 7.9 per cent, Krishnagiri 6.5 per cent, Salem 6.2 per cent, and Erode 6 per cent.





The State recorded 28 deaths including 12 deaths in private hospitals and 16 deaths in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus in the State to 37,837. All death cases were reported due to comorbid conditions.





A total of 33,09,032 people recovered from Covid-19 in the State after 16,473 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday.