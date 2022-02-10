Stalin deputes senior leaders to hit campaign trail

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin has deputed his senior leaders to hit the campaign trail for the February 19 urban local body elections with the candidates list out and symbols allotted by the TNSEC on Wednesday.





DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer TR Baalu, youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, Women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi and senior MP A Raja were among the leaders who hit the campaign trail for the party on Wednesday, making good the physical absence of their party chief and Chief Minister Stalin.









Debater ‘Dindigul’ I Leoni, joint secretary of the DMK media wing R Rajiv Gandhi, Nanjil Sampath and Dravida Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai leader Suba Veerapandian were also among the list of campaigners. Movie director Karu Pazhaniappan has been deputed to meet voters in Coimbatore and its suburbs.





Meanwhile, addressing party workers in Thoothukudi during a virtual poll campaign in the evening, Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi need not certify the patriotic fervor of Tamils. In what way was the tableaux of TN inferior to other states that took part in the parade, Stalin wondered, before adding, “What problem did the PM, who quoted Bharathiyar in his speech, have in accommodating the statue of the poet?”



