Farmers object to converting schools, libraries into DPCs

Chennai :

Farmers in Ranipet district are outraged and with reason. They demand that the district administration open more than the planned 27 Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) and that such centres not be located in libraries and school buildings, according to farmer sources.





The TN Civil Supplies Corporation which operates DPCs and lifts procured paddy issued a list of 27 locations where the facility would be opened from February 15. The list includes 5 in Arakkonam taluk, 4 in Sholingur taluk, 7 in Arcot, 9 in Nemili and 2 in Wallajahpet taluk.





The DPCs are meant to procure harvested Samba paddy for 2021-2022 which has been lying with farmers for months while the next Navarai paddy season will also see farmers harvesting shortly. “We do not understand the rationale behind the government opening a limited number of DPCs when they are fully aware that farmers have harvested paddy stocks and will soon also harvest Navarai paddy,” laments Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam functionaries.





“The move will surely push farmers into selling their stocks to traders at rock bottom prices as the government will in all probability be unable to procure paddy from the Samba and Navarai seasons,” added another functionary not wanting to be quoted.





With each DPC expected to procure around 80 tonnes daily (1000 bags of 80 kilos each) stocking them at DPCs will create issues farmers feel. “All the more so when the library at Jagirkandigai in Nemili taluk is to be converted to a DPC to cater to five villages. What happens to library users and how much will the building hold as village libraries are usually small structures,” they question.





Similarly, a school building has been requisitioned for use as DPC at Arumbakkam village in Arcot. “Will this building have the capacity to hold all procured paddy,” farmers asked.