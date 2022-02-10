Hospital admission among Covid patients down to 4 pc, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

With Covid-19 cases steadily declining the number of inpatients at hospitals in the State has also dropped. “It is now at 4 per cent after the number of active cases came down to 90,137,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inspecting King Institute along with Health Secretary on Wednesday.





“In Tamil Nadu, the active cases earlier was 2.5 lakh; it has now reduced to 90,137 cases, and only 4 per cent of patients required hospital admission. Also, the oxygen requirement and ICU admission among Covid patients came down to 5 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. Currently, of the patients detected with Delta and Omicron variants, only 20 per cent need oxygen and ICU,” said Ma Subramanian.





As far as death cases are concerned, at least 96 per cent are Delta variants, especially senior citizens with comorbid conditions. And 70 per cent of the deaths are those who did not get fully vaccinated.





“Getting inoculated is very important in the present situation, especially people with comorbid conditions and the elderly. We have created many awareness programs, yet 1.10 crore people are due for a second dose. We request these people to get inoculated on the 22nd vaccination camp on Saturday,” said Subramanian.





The minister added that 7,59,753 people are eligible for precaution dose, who got their second dose after April 14 and completed nine months, of which 4,99,408 people are inoculated for booster dose, which has crossed 60 per cent. However, still, 1.5 lakh are yet to take the booster dose.





So far, the State has vaccinated 9.71 crore people, and it is expected to reach 10 crores by this week.





Subramanian said though the immunity among people increased to 80 per cent, the target is 100 per cent, as many districts recorded less seropositivity as only fewer people are vaccinated against Covid.