DMK won’t rest till NEET exemption for TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

We will never be silent until we get exemption from NEET for the welfare of the students from Tamil Nadu, said DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin while campaigning here on Wednesday.





“Dear Governor, the present government is not slavish like AIADMK, but elected by the people of Tamil Nadu,” said Udhayanidhi campaigning for the candidates of DMK and its alliance parties near Karur bus stand.





Stating that the state has been taking all efforts to get exemption from NEET, he said that the party will never be silent until the TN gets exemption from NEET and thus the Assembly has passed an anti-NEET Bill again.





Pointing out to a survey by a newspaper from north India claiming MK Stalin to be the best Chief Minister in the country, Udhayandhi said, the Chief Minister does not want to be the best Chief Minister but wants Tamil Nadu to be the best state and he has been working for it.





He also campaigned in various places in Tiruchy district.