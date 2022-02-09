Public holiday declared in TN on urban local body election

Chennai :

In an official communique, the Tamil Nadu government has declared the urban civic polls voting day, February 19, as a public holiday.





Apart from National and Dravidian majors like, AIADMK, DMK, BJP and Congress, relatively smaller parties Samathuva Makkal Katchi (SMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will too battle it out to get its hands on the local administration.





Actor Vijay's fans welfare organisation, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam will look to replicate its rural local body success.





12,838 posts will be filled based on the results of the Feb-19 polls. 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats will go to the polls. Votes will be counted on February 22.