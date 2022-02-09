TN ULB polls: Candidates can campaign with 20 supporters, and more details from the revised guidelines

Chennai :

From gatherings to personal conduct of a candidate the state election body has given a list of guidelines to be followed.





Here are the guidelines for a candidate:





1) No campaigning from 8 pm to 8 am

2) Usage of religious, caste symbols should be avoided

3) Campaigns should avoid polarising people for poll mileage

4) Posters, placards, statues and busts, and flags shall not be used

5) Should not campaign discriminating any linguistic community.

6) Personal barbs against a rival and interruption of a rival's campaign should be avoided

7) A total of 20 supporters can accompany a candidate for door-to-door canvassing

8) Flyers containing poll promises of candidates can be distributed

9) Meetings with 50 pc occupancy indoors and 30 pc occupancy outdoors can be held with the consent of the polling officers. Irrespective of the capacity of a hall, the footfall should not exceed 500 members.

10) Details of vehicles employed in campaigning should duly be disclosed for permission to the respective polling officer.

11) One vehicle per candidate will be allowed.

12) Preference to allow campaign will be given on first-come-first-serve basis.

13) On foot and cycling campaigns are not permitted till February 11 owing to the pandemic.

14) Number of star campaigners have been brought down from 40 to 30 for registered parties, and from 20 to 15 for unregistered parties.