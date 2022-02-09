OPS seeks fool proof system to stop ration shop malpractices

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader in a statement said that the public who avail of the facilities are shocked and surprised to get SMS in their registered mobile numbers indicating that they had procured certain items from ration shops when they have not purchased the subsidized provision items.





There are cases where the consumers just buy sugar and oil but get SMS indicatin the purchase of other ration items. This clearly shows the malpractices and illegalities at ration shops. There are also media reports stating that the ration shop staff express anguish over the reduction in weight on stocks supplied to them from the godowns of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.





"In some cases there is a blame game between the staff at godown and those at ration shop and the State revenue is drained due to pilferage and discrepancies. The poor management of ration shops also makes one wonder whether is there any political support for these unchecked fraudulent activities in PDS," OPS said.





It is the responsibility of the State government to arrest the pilferage and the illegality that are rampant in the ration shops and the Chief Minister should intervene in this matter and take necessary steps to address the shortcomings in PDS, OPS demanded in his statement.