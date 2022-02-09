Five including four from DMK elected unopposed in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :





Accordingly, DMK candidate Prema who contested in ward 22 in Karur City Corporation was elected unopposed after candidates of AIADMK (Valarmathi), BJP (Jayalakshmi) and NTK (Soliammal) withdrew their nominations.





She was handed over the victory certificate by the Commissioner Ravichandran. Prema is the first corporation council member after the upgradation of Karur Municipality. Meanwhile, Gandhi Mary from DMK who contested in the ward no 3 of Aravakurichi town panchayat, Rathnambal of DMK, who filed her papers for ward no 9 of Cholapuram town panchayat and DMK candidate Jaya Sakthivel who filed nomination for ward no 15 of Uppidamangalam town panchayat were also elected unopposed. Amidst these developments, Adaikkappan, an independent candidate for ward no 8 of Puliyur town panchayat was also elected unopposed.

According to official sources, during the scrutiny 24 papers were rejected and as many as 363 withdrew their nominations. As per the final report, as many as 938 candidates were in the fray in the district.