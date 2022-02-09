192 booths ‘sensitive’ in Kanniyakumari district

Madurai :

As many as 192 polling booths in parts of Kanniyakumari district have been identified as ‘sensitive’ ahead of urban local body polls scheduled on February 19.





A total of 929 candidates are left in the fray in the district for the upcoming polls from 52 wards under the limits of Nagercoil Corporation, 99 wards in four municipalities of Kuzhithurai, Padmanabhapuram, Colachel and Kollemcode and 828 wards from 51 town panchayats, Collector and District Election





Officer M Arvind said on Tuesday. With necessary arrangements, the district administration is gearing up for the smooth conduct of polls.









Electronic voting machines are maintained adequately and 233 polling booths are set up for voters to exercise their franchise in a 52-ward Nagercoil Corporation, 140 booths in four municipalities and 951 booths under the limits of 51 town panchayats.





To check violations, 25 flying squads have been formed. Earlier, second randomisation of electronic voting machines was taken up by the Collector in the presence of representatives of various political parties. Commissioner of Nagercoil Corporation Asha Ajith, Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, Kuttralingam and others attended.