Phase II of randomisation held

Thiruchirapalli :





The representatives of various political parties were present. The EVMs were allotted based on the computer randomisation and they would be kept ready to be sent to the respective polling stations after sealing them in the presence of the political party representatives. Meanwhile, the process in Tiruvarur was held by the District Collector and Election Officer P Gayathri Krishnan in the presence of the observer Ananda Mohan. As many as 341 EVMs, including 209 for the four municipalities would be utilised in the 282 polling stations. Similar process was held across the districts like Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karur districts.

The phase II randomisation of EVMs in the presence of the political parties was held across the districts on Tuesday. In Tiruchy, the District Election Officer S Sivarasu presided over the randomisation of EVMs for the urban local body polls in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Mujibur Rahman and the Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) Kaliappan.