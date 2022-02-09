Pathanamthitta diocese Bishop among 6 arrested by CB-CID

Madurai :

Six persons, including a Bishop of Syro Malankara diocese of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala and clergies of the diocese, were recently arrested by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID in a case concerning illegal sand mining on the banks of Tamirabarani at Pottal village, Cheranmahadevi block in Tirunelveli district.





Investigations revealed that the diocese had given around 300 acres of its land at Pottal village in Tamil Nadu to Manuel George, the prime accused, on contract for cultivation purpose. With the authorisation deed, George sought permission from Tirunelveli Collector for M-sand stock yard operations. Meanwhile, George also got permission and set up seven farm ponds based on an agriculture scheme. He’s also alleged to have sold the mined sand illegally after washing it by making use of M-sand trip sheets. The prime accused, who is absconding, mined large quantities of sand through various survey numbers.





Earlier, Kallidaikurichi police booked a case under Section 379 of IPC and also various Sections under Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Tahsildar of Ambasamudram on August 3 in 2020.





Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID after a year as per the direction of the High Court. Twenty five others have already been arrested in connection with the case after CB-CID took over the probe.





Those arrested are Fr D Jose Kalavila (53), Fr George Samuel Puthanvila (56), Fr G. Shaji Thomas (58), Fr T Jose Chamakalayil (69), Fr J Sijo James (37) and Bishop Fr Samuel Mar Irrenious, Pathanamthitta. Among those arrested, the Bishop and the other clergy Chamakalayil were hospitalised on complaints of ill health, sources said.