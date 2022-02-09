HC seeks response of OPS, EPS to plea challenging party polls

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has on Tuesday ordered notice to former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to furnish their response in connection with a petition challenging the recently held All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) intra-party elections for the positions of coordinator and joint-coordinator.





Justice P Velmurugan passed the direction to the AIADMK coordinators on hearing a plea by former AIADMK legislator KC Palanisamy. The petitioner sought a direction to nullify the recent elections held for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator.





The petitioner argued that the AIADMK party election to elect the new coordinator and joint coordinator was against the party bylaws, unenforceable and illegal. The former legislator further submitted that the EPS and OPS have also flouted the party rules by failing to give a 21-days-notice prior to the date of elections.





On recording the submissions, the judge directed the AIADMK leaders to file their responses within a month. The matter was adjourned for March 8, 2022.