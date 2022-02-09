Wed, Feb 09, 2022

Two die in car, motorbike accident in Thanjavur, 5 others critical

Published: Feb 09,202203:54 AM

Two persons among seven critically injured in a car, two-wheeler accident in Thanjavur on Monday night died on Tuesday despite treatment.

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli:
 Samsudeen (52), a resident from Thangaraj Nagar in Karur along with his wife Rahima (48), daughter Sulfisha (29), son-in-law Sheik Maideen (39), son Kasim (29) and daughter-in-law Sharibanu (23) were returning to their native in a car after visiting Nagore Dargah late on Monday. 

When they were nearing Muthandipatti branch road in Thanjavur, the car hit a two-wheeler of Antony Samy (54) from Thanjavur in which all the occupants in the car and Antony Samy sustained severe injuries. On information, Sengipatti police rushed and shifted all the injured to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, on Tuesday morning, Antony Samy and Sheik Maideen died while others are being treated. Police registered a case and are investigating.

