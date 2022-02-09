Worker critically injured in fire accident at Sivakasi cracker unit

Madurai :





The victim suffered about 70 to 80 per cent burns to his body and his condition is critical, the DFO said. Sivakasi Station Fire Officer KP Balamurugan said 14 brigades rushed to the spot to put out the fire at the unit, where several workers stood outside. The fire victim was initially taken to Sivakasi GH but referred to Virudhunagar GMCH later, the SFO said. Based on a complaint, Thiruthangal police have filed a case.

A worker, Mareeswaran, 29, of Rajapalayam has been injured in a fire accident, which occurred at a cracker manufacturing unit located at Boovanathapuram village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar. It occurred around noon on Tuesday when he was engaged in fixing the fuse, sources said. According to Virudhunagar District Fire Officer K Ganesan, the brigades from Sivakasi Fire station rushed to the spot after receiving a fire call at 12.30 pm.