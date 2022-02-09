Five arrested for robbing valuables using dating app in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :





Their modus operandi is to gain their confidence and then invite them for sex. “If the person turns up, the accused would take them to a dark place and rob off their valuables after assaulting them. They used to snatch away gold jewels, cash and also two-wheelers from the victims,” police said. Acting on a complaint, Thudiyalur police arrested the accused and seized a mobile phone, two sovereigns gold jewels and Rs 40,000 from them. They all were remanded in judicial custody.

The Coimbatore rural police on Tuesday arrested five persons for robbing valuables from men after befriending them through a dating app. The accused identified as J Logesh Godwin, 19, S Ashwin, 19, S Suresh, 33, R Prabakaran, 24 and R Vicky alias Vignesh, 23, befriended people through Grindr App, a popular dating app for gay, trans and queers.