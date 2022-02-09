Man, mother held for killing drunkard brother in brawl in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :





Late on Monday, Vairamani started quarrelling with his mother and Muthamizh Raja intervened. However, it turned violent that went on for a long time. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, neighbours found Vairamani dead in the backyard with heavy head injuries. Soon they passed on the information to the Tamil University police who sent the body to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. In the meantime, police secured both Muthamizh Raja and Mariammal and conducted an inquiry in which Muthamizh Raja confessed to have hit Vairamani with a wooden rod on his head in which he died on the spot. Subsequently, the police arrested both mother and son. Further investigations are on.

A man was arrested on charges of murdering his brother along with his mother who tortured the mother to arrange him a marriage under the influence of alcohol in Thanjavur on Tuesday. Vairamani (36), an agricultural coolie and a resident from Nanjikottai near Thanjavur was said to be a habitual drunkard and so his parents could not arrange an alliance for him. Since his father passed away recently, Vairamani consumed alcohol daily and picked up a quarrel with his mother Mariammal (60) and elder brother Muthamizh Raja (40).