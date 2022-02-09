Ailing jumbo which died despite treatment not pregnant: Forest officials

Coimbatore :

Officials of the Coimbatore Forest Department confirmed that the elephant, which died of ailment on Monday despite treatment, was not pregnant. The social media was abuzz with posts claiming that the sick elephant spotted at Periya Thadagam was pregnant by seven months.





However, a post mortem performed by veterinary surgeon K Rajesh Kumar from Theppakkadu revealed that the animal was not pregnant. “The elephant, which was aged around 45 years, had died only due to some age related ailment. It was identified to be one among the crop raiders in Periyathadagam area,” said an official.



