TRB releases tentative annual recruitment planner for 2022

Chennai :





The schedule further said the exam to recruit as many as 2,407 post-graduate assistants, who also teach computer subjects, will be held from the second and third week of February. After a gap of about five months, exams will also be held to appoint secondary grade teachers and graduate teachers on the second week of June. Similarly, the notification said that about 5,000 vacancies will be filled in various School Education Department and for which the exams is expected to be held from the second week of June 2022.





SCERT will be appointing as 167 eligible persons in the second week of June. In addition, the process of appointing a total of 1,334 assistant professors in the government Arts and Science Colleges will start in the first week of August. Likewise, the notification further said the works will start to induct about 500 assistant professors in Government Arts and Science colleges in the second week of November 2022.

To fill the existing vacancies in the educational institutions, Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a tentative annual recruitment planner for 2022. The recruitment drive has been scheduled till December this year.