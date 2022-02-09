Tamil Nadu sees slight decline in Covid-19 cases

Chennai :

The number of Covid-19 cases in the State saw a slight decline as 4,519 cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reached 34,20,505.





Chennai saw the highest of 792 cases of Covid19, followed by 778 cases in Coimbatore. As many as 398 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 4.3 percent, while highest of 10.2 percent was reported in Tiruppur. The TPR dropped below 5 percent in Chennai, reporting 4.9 percent. As many as 1,09,152 people were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.





The active cases of Covid-19 in the State dropped below 1 lakh and 90,137 active cases were recorded on Tuesday. The highest number of 12,215 active cases are present in Chennai and 11,127 active cases are in Coimbatore.





The deaths due to Covid-19 stood at 37 in the State, with 11 deaths being reported in Chennai and four deaths were recorded in Thiruvallur. All the deceased did not have any comorbidities. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in the State has reached to 37,809. As many as 20,237 people reported recovered from Covid-19 and the total recoveries reached 32,92,559.