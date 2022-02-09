NEET sacrificial altar, says Stalin

Chennai :

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which was created by MCI regulations and not the Constitution, was a sacrificial altar that kills the poor and rural students, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.





Speaking at the special session, Stalin said only coaching centres benefitted from the test while poor students were denied education. “We are seeking exemption for aspirants who can’t afford expensive coaching. It is a test ridden with irregularities and sidelines rural and poor students in the garb of merit. NEET is not a test; it is a sacrificial altar that kills [aspirants],” he said, wondering the need for the test that sent some students to their graveyard and some to prisons.





The State Assembly, which laid the foundation for social justice, rights of underprivileged, progress of Tamil race and development of the language, would be capable of eliminating the social injustice called NEET, he added. The legislators had gathered not just to debate against NEET, but “to propose social justice backed education policy nationwide and to protect the sovereignty and legislating powers of the House”, said the Chief Minister.









Refusing the accept the reasons that Governor RN Ravi cited for returning the NEET exemption Bill, the CM defended Justice AK Rajan committee report stating that it was not based on mere assumptions, but contained views of nearly a lakh people and concluded with facts and statistics that NEET has reduced mixed social representation.





Likening the neglect of State Board syllabus in NEET question paper preparation to racial discrimination, Chief Minister Stalin said it was contrary to ideas of equality and fundamental rights.





“We are explaining its ills for five years, but they have not understood it. I would like to categorically state that we will not give up this struggle till we succeed,” Stalin said.





Slamming Governor Ravi, Stalin said, “Returning the Bill has jeopardised the rights of the State and sovereignty of the Assembly. It is an assault on the State autonomy… What will become of Centre-State relations? What will happen to people of different races, language, culture, and tradition?”





Stalin added that the Governor should act on the advice of the Council of Ministers and not reject a Bill for being contrary to his political beliefs.