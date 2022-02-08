Release 29 fishermen, 79 fishing boats, Stalin writes to Modi

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene and secure the release of 29 fishermen and their 79 fishing boats.





The letter said, "In this latest instance of high handedness, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen who set sail for fishing on 7.2.2022 in the three boats and were taken to Mayilatti Naval Base, Sri Lanka."



