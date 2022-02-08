Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall for next 48 hours, Chennai to have cold weather

Tamil Nadu would experience rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday said that several districts of Tamil Nadu would experience rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. Also, cold weather is likely to continue in Chennai for the next few days till the wind pattern changes.





"Due to lower atmospheric circulation, several districts of Tamil Nadu - South Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Western Ghats districts to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Meanwhile, dry weather to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas," said Dr. S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





As far as Chennai is concerned, mist/haze to continue for the next 48 hours, as the city receives northerly wind. Temperature would gradually increase if the wind pattern changes in the next few days.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city came down, and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius and 20.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





A weather blogger tweeted, "South Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts to witness an increase in the maximum temperature above 2-3 degrees than normal. However, due to atmospheric circulation, they would experience rains for the next two-three days."