TN Assembly to hold special session today to pass NEET Exemption Bill

Chennai :

The NEET Exemption Bill, was passed in the legislature on September 13 last year seeking an exemption from the test, and after 142 days, it was sent back to the Tamil Nadu government by Governor RN Ravi.





The Government of Tamil Nadu said that the NEET Exemption Bill is contrary to the order of the Supreme Court and against the interests of the students.





In this case, the legislature held an all-party meeting on February 5 following the repeal of the Bill. A special meeting of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held today, at 10 am and live broadcast the event as per the decision taken during the all-party meeting.





