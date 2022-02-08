Stalin hits back at EPS with Kodanad case

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that his predecessor Edappadi K Palaniswami who could not crack the Kodanadu murder cum heist during the previous AIADMK regime, does not deserve to criticise the DMK regime.





Addressing party workers as a part of his virtual campaign for the February 19 urban local body polls, Stalin hit out at Palaniswami for his “false promises” remark and said, “Murder and heist happened in Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu bungalow during his regime. Did he find out who the real culprits were, what was the motive of the crime, and who engaged the criminals? What credentials does he have to criticise DMK regime when he could not crack the case?”





Taking exception to EPS’ law and order break down charges against the incumbent regime, the CM said, “Robbery happened in Kodanadu bungalow, which served as former CM Jayalalithaa’s camp office, only during the AIADMK regime. The case was filed in AIADMK regime. People involved in the case have now come forward to share information they could not disclose then. I don’t know why. When we started reviving the case investigation, AIADMK MLAs walked out of the House and met the Governor. I don’t know why they did so.”





Further, he wondered if the AIADMK can list out the schemes implemented by them or at least the former CM can list out what he did for his own (native) district?