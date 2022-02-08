MNM seeks people’s ideas for preparing manifesto

Chennai :





We welcome constructive suggestions, ideas and plans for ‘urban local body restructuring’ from the public, subject matter experts, local body activists and social activists,” MNM state secretary Senthil Arumugam said. It can be sent through email to feedback@maiam.com or via post to Election Committee, MNM, 4 Eldams Road, Chennai - 600018.

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday announced that it would release people’s manifesto. “MNM continues to urge local bodies to function along with public participation. With that note, we have planned to release the election manifesto with the participation of people in the forthcoming ULB elections.