Minister Anbil Mahesh urges people to shun AIADMK

Thiruchirapalli :

The people should teach a lesson to the AIADMK which boycotted the all-party meeting against NEET and the formation of social justice federation by the Chief Minister, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.





Introducing the DMK alliance candidates at Rockfort area here, the Minister said, the AIADMK has been hiding behind the BJP. “Fearing the communal forces, the AIADMK abstained from participating in the meeting against NEET and the formation of a social justice federation. This shows how the AIADMK is functioning for the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.





He also urged the people to teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK in the upcoming local body polls. “You should understand the agenda of the AIADMK. They are running behind the BJP and this is the time you show your wrath against the party,” he stressed.





Later, he spoke among party cadre at Ariyamangalam and asked the cadre to work together for the victory of the alliance. “Drive away your difference of opinion and aim for the triumph,” the Minister appealed and assured the alliance party candidates that the DMK cadre would extend their fullest support and work to achieve success.