11 years after hubby’s murder, woman held with father, sister

Thiruchirapalli :

A woman, who allegedly murdered her husband and buried the body 11-years-ago in Ariyalur, was arrested along with and her father and sister late on Sunday evening. The woman’s father and sister were arrested for helping her in the crime.





Sources said that N Gunasekaran (42), a resident of Jameenkulathur near Andimadam and his relative, Sankar, were arrested in 2007 in connection with a murder case and they were released on bail after a while. When the verdict was out in 2011, Sankar alone was present in the court while Gunasekaran had gone underground.





Subsequently, Lakshmi (44), Gunasekaran’s sister, inquired about his absence with his wife Jayanthi (37) and she had told that he had been staying in Kerala fearing the judgment of the case.





Since Gunasekaran did not return home even after 11 years, Lakshmi grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Andimadam police. During investigation, police found that Gunasekaran was murdered and so they secured Jayanthi on Sunday and interrogated.





During the course of interrogation, Jayanthi confessed that she along with her father Maharajan (75) and elder sister Jothi (40) murdered Gunasekaran in 2010 as he was reportedly torturing her under the influence of liquor.





She also confessed that after the murder, they buried the body near their house and after four years, they collected the mortal remains and burnt them to conceal the murder.





Subsequently, the police arrested Jayanthi, her father Maharajan and sister Jothi on Sunday night and produced them before the court. Later they were lodged in the prison.