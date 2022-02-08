Andhra MLA Roja meets Stalin with host of demands for Nagari people

Chennai :

Actor-turned-politician and Nagari MLA from Andhra Pradesh Roja on Monday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat and discussed variety of issues concerned with the people of her constituency.





“My important demand is to get Tamil medium books for Classes 1 to 10 for students of my constituency (Nagari) since the constituency is bordering Tamil Nadu and many of the students in my constituency are studying in Tamil and in matriculation syllabus. Every year, we approach the Tamil Nadu government for Tamil books and this year we have met Stalin for books. He assured to supply them immediately,” said Roja, addressing reporters, after meeting the Chief Minister.





During the meeting, Roja and her husband RK Selvamani presented Stalin a silk saree with his face woven on it. The saree was exclusively designed for Stalin by the weavers of Nagari.





Roja then said that in Vijayapuram, a town in Andhra Pradesh bordering Tiruttani, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has acquired 5,600 acres and they have written seeking permission for an approach road from TN. They required more than 9 acres for it and as the letter has been sent long before she stressed Stalin to give permission for the land. The CM has informed them that action will be taken.