DMK staging drama over NEET: BJP chief

Coimbatore :

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that the DMK is enacting a drama over NEET issue. Speaking after introducing party candidates for the urban local body polls in Coimbatore, the BJP leader said that NEET is not against social justice system.





“Wherever the DMK goes seeking abolition of NEET, the reply it gets is that the exam is good for the welfare of students. The resolution against NEET was rejected in 2017 itself,” he said.





Taking a further dig, the BJP leader said that the DMK hasn’t done any good in the last eight months after assuming power. “The BJP has done more good in the last seven years rather than what the Congress has done in 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented numerous welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu,” he added.





On row over dress code for students in Karnataka, the BJP leader accused the Congress of having taken religion for political gains.





Stating that the urban local body polls are significant, Annamalai said “By contesting alone, the BJP could know its vote bank in Tamil Nadu,” he said.