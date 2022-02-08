Gang injures cop, his friend in Palani

Madurai :





The incident occurred while the cop was questioning the gang in a drunken state. Subsequently, the gang fled the scene after attacking them. The SSI suffered head injuries after two of them attacked him with a machete. The injured SSI is under treatment in a private hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the SSI, Palani Town police have filed a case. Hunt is on to nab the offenders.

Two men, including a Special Sub Inspector of Police, came under attack unleashed by an unidentified gang in Palani, Dindigul district. The incident, which occurred on railway service road close Dharapuram Road around 10 pm on Sunday, left both the victims injured. The injured have been identified as Sandanakrishnan, SSI stationed in Adivaram and his friend Ananda Kumar of Palani, sources said.