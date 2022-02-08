Plea seeks removal of new structures near Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the HR&CE Department to file its response explaining whether any new construction works have been carried out near the protected monument site of Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Ariyalur district.





The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while hearing a plea by A Balaguru, a Thanjavur-based advocate.





The petitioner sought a direction to the department to act on his representation seeking the removal of new constructions, which include a bookstall, toilet complex and food court, that came up merely 300 meters from the archaeological monument, a protected zone inside the 1,000-year-old temple built by Rajendra– I. The temple is under the control of HR&CE department.





“The government pleader appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department is directed to find out the actual distance between the new construction and the archaeological monument. If any further construction is made, it would be at the risk of HR&CE Department,” the court said.





Balaguru submitted that the construction of buildings at a protected monument site was a violation of the provisions of Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation Act), 2010.





“The basic amenities and infrastructure could be raised outside the prohibited monument area of the temple. The court should restrain the ASI from carrying out construction works in the prohibited zone till the disposal of the petition,” the petitioner added.





The matter has been posted to February 11 for further hearing.