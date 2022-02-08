Stalin seeks Modi's help to stop auction of boats by Sri Lanka

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop the Sri Lankan government from auctioning the fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He also termed the move by the Sri Lankan authorities as illegal and a matter of grave concern.





”I wish to bring to your immediate notice that Sri Lanka has initiated action for auctioning 105 fishing boats belonging to the Tamil Nadu fishermen from February 7 to 11. This is not legal and also a matter of grave concern and therefore must be stopped,” said Stalin, in a Demi-Official letter.





In a similar letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in January, Stalin had called for central efforts for transparent disposal of 125 unsalvageable TN boats that were apprehended before 2018 and also requested steps to ensure early release of 75 boats and fishing gears apprehended after 2018 by the Sri Lankan Navy.





Recalling this letter, Stalin said the EAM in its January 28 e-mail had informed that the matter had been taken up with the Sri Lankan authorities and assured that the Sri Lankan side will not proceed with the announced auction of the fishing boats.