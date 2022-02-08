Stalin inefficient CM, says Palaniswami

Madurai :

The DMK government did nothing for the welfare of state people, who voted it to power and there has been no development over the last 8 months. Chief Minister MK Stalin is only inaugurating development projects announced during the AIADMK regime and laying foundation for welfare schemes planned during the erstwhile regime, said AIADMK joint coordinator and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign for party candidates contesting the civic polls at Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district on Monday.





Calling Stalin, a puppet Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition said the CM did not do any constructive work for the welfare of people. Now, the government remains in the hands of an inefficient leader in Tamil Nadu.





Further taking a dig at Stalin, he said it’s only his namesake inspection at two or three spots, having a cup of tea at public place, morning walk, cycling and physical exercises in gym were aired on television channels.





Citing these, Palaniswami wondered whether people voted him to power to witness only such scenes. The people were ultimately cheated and disappointed with this DMK government as it failed to deliver on its promises made in the 2021 poll manifesto. Stalin promised to abolish NEET if the party was voted to power and his first signature would be of that, but nothing could be done.









Furthermore, he said cooperative jewel loans up to 5 sovereign of 35 lakh people would be waived. But those who believed Stalin’s promises were deceived finally as many of them had been declared ineligible. They were punished for voting DMK to power, he said.





While each of the cardholders was offered Rs 2,500 under the Pongal gift scheme during the AIADMK regime, not even Rs 100 was offered in the present DMK rule. It’s Stalin, former leader of the opposition, who sought the AIADMK to provide cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to every cardholder. Moreover, the Pongal gift hamper offered by the government this year contained inferior quality commodities. Instead of serving the public, Stalin is spending his time for personal convenience.





Saying that AIADMK would not be scared by the cases foisted against its ministers, Palaniswami recalled that the party enabled lowering of GST to benefit match and cracker industry.





Later, Palaniswami campaigned in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.