25-year-old woman's body found in suitcase floating in drainage near Tirupur

Coimbatore :

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in a drainage on Monday in nearby Tirupur district, police said.





People going on their morning walk in Pudunagar area on Tirupur-Dharapuram Road noticed a suitcase with foul smell emanating from it and immediately alerted the police.





Police rushed to the spot and fished out the suitcase and found a woman's body with injury marks on her neck.





The body has been sent to Tirupur Government Hospital for a post-mortem, they said.





The body was yet to be identified and police suspect the deceased woman, aged around 25 years, could be hailing from another state, police said.





A case was registered and a special team has been formed to investigate the matter, they said.