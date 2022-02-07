Urban local body polls: Stalin holds review meeting on law and order

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday consulted top officials, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, regarding the urban local body elections.





The elections for the 21 Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 490 Town panchayats will be held in one phase on February 19 and counting will be on February 22.





With the local body elections looming, Chief Minister MK Stalin is in review meeting with top officials on law and order in Tamil Nadu, including Chief Secretary Iraianbu and DGP Sylendra Babu.





Various issues were discussed at the meeting regarding how the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission is being followed in view of the elections.