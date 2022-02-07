Common revision tests for Classes 10,12 to be conducted on par with board exams in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Accordingly, as per the current plan, transporting question papers and common evaluation of answer sheets will be done as it was carried out for board exams usually.





There will be two revision tests -- the first one would start from February 9 and the next would be in March's first week and for which the schedule will be released soon.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Monday that the question papers will be common for all the students, including those studying in private institutions.





"The question papers were prepared based on the truncated syllabus," he said that adding that we have also released model revision question papers already so that students will be prepared well accordingly.





Stating that the Directorate of Government Examinations will adopt all protocols for the revision tests that were done for board exams, he said, "Soon after each revision test, school headmasters would be instructed to send the answer sheets to their respective district education offices for common evaluation".





However, the official said separate exam centres will not be established for the students which would be there for board exams. Pointing out that more than 17 lakh students from both Class 10 and Class 12 were expected to appear for revision tests, he said that after common answer sheets evaluation, the results of the revision tests would be sent to the schools.





The official said based on the results, teachers would assess students' performance and would prepare them for board exams which is also expected to be held either in April or May.





"The second revision test, which would be held next month, for both standards will also be crucial as it would help the students to be ready for facing the annual exams," he said adding that the annual exam schedule will be released shortly.





The official said that all the schools were already instructed to upload the board exam student's details in Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools, teachers, and students.