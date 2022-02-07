RTO's illicit asset worth Rs 83 lakh under DVAC probe

Chennai :

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- corruption began a probe against P Jayasankar, regional transport officer, now serving as regional transport officer in Pudukkottai, after it was found that he was involved in corruption and intentionally enriched himself during June 2015 and May 2020.





He allegedly acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. DVAC has slapped a corruption case against him after he was found to be in possession of illegally amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 83 lakh.





Jayasankar, native of Thanjavur was appointed the motor vehicle inspector-grade-II in May 2006 by the government of Tamil Nadu. He served in Cuddalore, Kumbakonam and Pudukkottai. As on June 2015, the value of the asset belonging to him and his family members stood at Rs 63 lakh and went up to Rs 1.66 crore in five years time.





After calculating his genuine income, savings and expenditure, the DVAC has pegged his disproportionate asset value around Rs 83.7 lakh and slapped a case against Jayasankar under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.