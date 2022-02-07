Rejuvenation of tanks in Nellai, Kumari undertaken to attract more birds

Madurai :

Students, volunteers and bird enthusiasts have swung into action cleaning up the water body. It was inaugurated by Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu under the concept of ‘Nellai Neervalam,’ an initiative of administration primarily aimed at rejuvenation of water bodies and more importantly to protect natural resources. The student volunteers were also involved in lifting water samples to test its quality, the Collector said. In Kanniyakumari district, a total of eleven tanks have been identified in Suchindram, Manakudy and Theroor- which were already declared as ‘Bird Conservation Reserve,’ for rejuvenation, M Ilayaraja, District Forest Officer said.