Stakeholders keen on operating PSA SICAL terminal in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The container terminal –PSA SICAL terminals limited, one of the oldest PPP projects in India, has made immense contributions to the trade and society in Thoothukudi. It was PSA SICAL, who brought Thoothukudi on the world map of container ports. However, it’s unfortunate that a notice of termination was served to shut it off, L Anand Morais, president, Tuticorin Ship Agents Association, said on Sunday. The TSAA has requested Port authorities to consider a comprehensive relook at the royalty liabilities. Fortunately, the government has formed a special committee to look into such cases, he said.