Two-wheeler of Army man washed away in Palar floods recovered from river bed

The motorbike of Army man, who was washed away along with his two-wheeler from the ground level causeway across the Palar in November at Virinjipuram, was recovered on Sunday. Manoharan (32) of Vaduganthangal who had joined the army came home on leave and on November 18 attempted to cross the flooded causeway at Virinjipuram despite warnings.
Vellore:
However, after he went a short distance, both he and his vehicle were washed away without a trace. Fire and Rescue Service personnel and members of the NDRF were pressed into service to no avail. On Sunday locals saw a metal object protruding on the river bed and closer inspection revealed it to be a motorbike owned by Manoharan. Locals informed police, who along with his parents identified the vehicle as being that of the Army man’s. As it was found a mere 150 feet from where he was washed away, police are now scouring the surrounding areas to see if his body is caught among the debris.
