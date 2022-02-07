Two-wheeler of Army man washed away in Palar floods recovered from river bed

Vellore :

However, after he went a short distance, both he and his vehicle were washed away without a trace. Fire and Rescue Service personnel and members of the NDRF were pressed into service to no avail. On Sunday locals saw a metal object protruding on the river bed and closer inspection revealed it to be a motorbike owned by Manoharan. Locals informed police, who along with his parents identified the vehicle as being that of the Army man’s. As it was found a mere 150 feet from where he was washed away, police are now scouring the surrounding areas to see if his body is caught among the debris.