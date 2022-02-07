Kovai forest officials trying to revive jumbo battling for life in a farm

Coimbatore :

Villagers spotted the collapsed elephant, aged around 40 years, in a farm near Periya Thadagam area and informed the Forest Department. Veterinarians examined and administered medicines and glucose to revive the animal. “The elephant was fed with watermelon. It still couldn’t stand up and efforts have been taken to revive the animal,” said TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division. Meanwhile, the department is clueless over the mysterious death of a calf elephant at a tea estate in Manampalli range in Valparai on February 4.