Report sought on rejection of 2 AIADMK candidates’ papers

Vellore :

On Sunday, M Prathap, Vellore poll observer, said reports would be sought from the Vellore Corporation Election Officer and Sathuvachary Assistant Election Officer regarding rejection of nominations of two AIADMK candidates and they would be sent to the State Election Commission. S Vinod Kumar, (ward 24) and D Srinivasan (ward 25) were initially accepted and later rejected without ascribing any reason.