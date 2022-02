DMK candidate Sunil Kumar is all smiles after it was learnt that he was the only candidate available for ward 8 as the nominations of his BJP and AIADMK rivals were rejected during scrutiny on Saturday.

Representative image. Vellore : The nominations of five persons, including AIADMK candidate Suresh, BJP's Raja Thiagarajan and three other independents were rejected for various reasons leaving only DMK's Sunil Kumar in the fray. However, affected ward voters and officials cry foul.