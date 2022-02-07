CPM accuses AIADMK of doublespeak over NEET row

Chennai :

“Governor returning the NEET exemption bill has drawn the condemnation from the people of the state. The Chief Minister convened a meeting of all the legislative parties, but the AIADMK boycotted it. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has written a letter in which he supports the Governor’s action even while claiming that his party is steadfast on its demand for scrapping the NEET. Why is the AIADMK indulging in the double-speak?” Balakrishnan tweeted.





The Marxist party leader said that the BJP has boycotted the legislature party meeting as it favours the implementation of the NEET in the state. “However, the AIADMK has taken a stand that serving Amit Shah is more important than Tamil Nadu people’s interest. That is why the AIADMK has made such a somersault,” he added. He said that the people expect the bill to be adopted unanimously in the Assembly once again. “But will the AIADMK cooperate for it? Or will it enact the same drama to cheat itself and the public? On February 8, the whole of Tamil Nadu is going to see what they are going to do in the Assembly,” he wrote.