EPS lashes out at DMK over NEET, gold loan waiver

Coimbatore :

His sharp criticism comes in response to DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan hitting out at the AIADMK for refusing to participate in the all party meeting to discuss the Governor’s decision to return the Bill against NEET. The DMK leader also accused that the AIADMK will suffer from guilt for imposing NEET. “The DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed to know the secret of scrapping NEET. That secret is nothing but to scrap the exam by discussing the issue with AIADMK. The NEET was imposed by Congress with the support of the DMK. But the 7.5 per cent reservation brought in by the AIADMK has created an opportunity for 554 government school students to study medicine this year,” he said.





Further, the AIADMK leader said that the DMK has followed the AIADMK’s footsteps to announce 7.5 per cent reservation in law, veterinary and agriculture courses. Asserting that AIADMK cannot be defeated by any political party, Palaniswami said that schemes like ‘Thalikku Thangam’ and marriage assistance scheme introduced by the AIADMK were stopped by the DMK.





Urging the DMK to reduce diesel prices to curb inflation, the AIADMK leader lashed out at the DMK for betraying 35 lakh people by refusing to waive gold loans in cooperative banks. “The DMK has announced that gold loans will be waived only for 13 lakh people,” he said.