Niraj inspects tracks to prevent jumbo deaths

Coimbatore:

Trekking along the railway tracks; line A and B for 7 km in Madukarai, Niraj found that the slope on the tracks was extremely steep and fragile. "It may be dangerous to elephants if they attempt to cross over. The tracks were strewn with debris, plastics, and food waste," he said.





This issue was already taken to the notice of railways at a meeting on November 30 after three elephants were hit over by a train on November 26. "Villagers informed us that trains usually run at high speed and blow horns only occasionally which are against procedure," he said.





On Saturday, Niraj held discussions with officials in Coonoor. He also inspected the tracks between Coonoor and Kallar station in trolleys. “Out of the 30 retaining walls along the stretch, the newer ones were found to impede the movement of elephants and Indian gaur. The drainage along the wall was also found open and posed dangers for the animals. The railways have been advised to cover them up,” he added.