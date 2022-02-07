Guv pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Lady Governor Laxmi Ravi paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Vivekananda Illam in the city on Sunday on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s return to India after his historic speech at the World Parliament of Religions at Chicago.





He visited the gallery and witnessed the museum, childhood exhibits and images of different incidents in the life of Swami Vivekananda, the iconic inspirational leader of India.





The Governor meditated in the meditation room where Swami Vivekananda stayed nine days after he returned to India, a Raj Bhavan communique said.





He recalled how Swami Vivekananda took the dazzling light of India to the world when the colonisers tried their best to present this country as spiritually deprived and culturally deprived.





“The most befitting tribute to Swami Vivekananda will be to build an India of his dream, socially cohesive and Atmanirbhar,” he said and urged the youth of the country to remember his words Arise, Awake, and stop not until the goal is reached, for the next 25 years, the Amrit Kaal of our Freedom.





The Governor and his wife also visited Sri Ramakrishna Math and participated in the Vivekananda Navaratri Celebrations 2022 and 125th year of Ramakrishna Math, Chennai.





They paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna and witnessed their museums.