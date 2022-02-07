All TN districts now have less than 1K COVID cases

Chennai :

The COVID-19 numbers saw a further decline in the State logging 6,120 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 34,10,882.





A drop in the number of daily cases was witnessed with less than 1,000 cases being reported in all the districts. The active cases dropped to 1,21,828 cases and the highest number of active cases was reported in Chennai with 17,865 cases, while 14,124 active cases are present in Coimbatore.





The highest number of 972 cases were recorded in Chennai, while 911 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, 531 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, followed by 473 cases in Tirupur. A total of 26 deaths were reported in the State, taking the toll to 37,759. As many as eight deaths were recorded in Chennai.





About 1,15,822 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the State to 5.9 per cent. The highest total positivity rate was recorded in Tirupur at 14.5 per cent, while Krishnagiri recorded 12.6 per cent, followed by 11.9 per cent in Coimbatore. At least 23,144 people were recorded as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries in the State to 32,51,295.





279 new cases in Puducherry





Meanwhile, Puducherry witnessed a slide in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 279 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total caseload in the Union Territory to 1,64,186.





On Saturday, the UT had registered 344 coronavirus cases.





Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 279 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,292 samples during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Sunday





A 51-year-old man from Puducherry succumbed to COVID-19 infection raising the overall death toll to 1,948.